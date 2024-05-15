Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up to $43.01

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $49.00. Nextracker shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 3,334,500 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.96.

Nextracker Stock Up 6.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 534.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,446 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 954.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 87,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

