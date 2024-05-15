Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.70. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 6,564,171 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.