Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $203.05

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.05, but opened at $212.21. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 2,085,721 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $5,171,799.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,892.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,847 shares of company stock worth $81,473,390 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

