AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $6.10. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 109,337,165 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

