TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.14. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,567,863 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.