Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 4,774 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veradigm by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.