Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.02. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,484,539 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

