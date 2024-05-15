SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $3.40. SunPower shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,455,649 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

SunPower Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 157.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 44.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 54.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

