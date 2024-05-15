SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.21.

TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.93. 178,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$26.12.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

