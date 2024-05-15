Pediatrix Medical Group’s (MD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 311,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,095. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after acquiring an additional 164,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

