Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s previous close.
ORLA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,231. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. Analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
