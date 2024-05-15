Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Robert W. Baird

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
