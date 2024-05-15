Nvwm LLC Sells 142 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.64. 964,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.91 and a 200 day moving average of $442.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

