Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.01

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.01 and last traded at $116.72, with a volume of 14453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

