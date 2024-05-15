Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.25

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 22693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

