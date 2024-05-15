iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.24

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $96.05, with a volume of 5827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

