SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.53

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.53 and last traded at $77.41, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

