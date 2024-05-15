Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.03

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $885.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,394,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

