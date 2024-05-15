First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.05

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.05 and last traded at $106.88, with a volume of 3862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.07.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

