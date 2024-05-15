Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.92.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 327,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.34. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

