Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.56

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 33599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

