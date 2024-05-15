WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.96

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 23827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

