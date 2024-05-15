WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.14

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $532.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

