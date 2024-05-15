iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.87

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 16438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

