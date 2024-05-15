iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.30

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 29386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

