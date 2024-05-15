Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.35

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 104575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

