Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 86,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.83. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Articles

