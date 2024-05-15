Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in April

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Disco Trading Up 0.4 %

DSCSY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,606. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Disco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.37 million. Disco had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Disco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

