Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.73

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.73 and last traded at $212.63, with a volume of 15536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.