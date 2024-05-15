Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $367.21

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $367.21 and last traded at $361.52, with a volume of 28010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $314.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Waters by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Waters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

