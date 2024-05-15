Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.67

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $426.67 and last traded at $423.36, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.94. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.