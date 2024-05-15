Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.91 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 2522135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.