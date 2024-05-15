Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.91 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 2522135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
