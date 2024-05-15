Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.58

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 7822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $624.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 262,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

