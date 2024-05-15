Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.17

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 16476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.