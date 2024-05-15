Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.79

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 3930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,357,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

