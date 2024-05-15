Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.38

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $962.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.