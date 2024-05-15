Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.56

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

