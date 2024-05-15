iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.61

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.51, with a volume of 109017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

