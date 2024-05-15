SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.05

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 4214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

