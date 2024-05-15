iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.95

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 41968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

