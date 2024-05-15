Westpac Banking Corp Buys 5,106 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

