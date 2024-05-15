Westpac Banking Corp Invests $786,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $109.83 on Wednesday, reaching $932.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,823,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,160. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.60 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $930.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.23.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

