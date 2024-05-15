Westpac Banking Corp Has $916,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,079. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

