Westpac Banking Corp Has $954,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,334,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 819,201 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $181.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

