Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.38

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $125.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.38 or 0.00019044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00052296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,816,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,045,500 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

