Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.85. 246,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

