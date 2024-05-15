Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.35 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 9.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.83. 1,619,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,856. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

