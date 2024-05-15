Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 205,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $27.00.
In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.
