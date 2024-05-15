VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 21.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

VTSI traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 1,029,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

