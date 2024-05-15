Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 2,845,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,199. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

